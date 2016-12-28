ERIE’S NEW COUNTRY, 93.9 THEWOLF.

Wake Up With The Wolf And Sammy StoneWeekday Morning Show 5:30am - 9am Second Date Update: Erica and Ryan Dec 28, 2016 On the last Second Date Update of 2016, Erica was wondering why Ryan had seemingly blocked her after their "perfect" first date...As it turns out, Ryan believes in the power of positivity, while Erica just likes to complain. Read More Happy Holidays from everyone at the Wolf! Dec 20, 2016 | by Sammy Stone All of us at the Wolf want to wish you the happiest of holidays! Thanks for making 2016 such a great year. Here's to 2017! Read More Remembering Carrie Fisher Dec 27, 2016 May the Force be with you. Read More